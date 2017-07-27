Will Actor Shia LaBeouf Get It Together After This Recent Arrest?

ON June 26, 2014, actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in NYC for disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a Broadway theater during a performance of Cabaret (he had gotten into a bizarre altercation with a homeless man earlier that afternoon). Shia spent 24 hours in jail after his arrest and, shortly after, voluntarily entered a 12-step treatment program for alcoholism in L.A. “Man, I went through, like, an existential crisis, which turned into some explorations,” Shia explained to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show that October. “I had some hiccups, some judgment errors.”
Unfortunately for Shia, now 31 — whose once-promising career has degenerated from star-making roles in the monster Indiana Jones and Transformers franchises to a string of low-budget duds — his “hiccups” seem to have continued unabated. A year after his Ellen interview, he was arrested in Texas for public intoxication; in August 2016, he reportedly went berserk after a
fan photographed him drinking in the bar at the San Jose, Calif., airport; he was arrested for suspicion of assault in January during a political demonstration in NYC; he allegedly caused a drunken disturbance at an L.A. bowling alley and deli in April; and he was videotaped slurring and shouting during a visit to Finland in May.
GOING SOUTH
Shia lost control again on July 8 in Savannah, where he’s been filming a movie. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly when he flew off the handle at 4 a.m., after a stranger refused to give him a cigarette — and he then became “aggressive” toward a police officer.
“Shia is a terrific actor who once had one of the brightest futures in Hollywood,” says a showbiz insider. “But now he’s like a walking time bomb. He needs to get control of his demons for good.”