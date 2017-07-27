Scarlett Johansson's Ex May Use Wild Love Life Against Her In Custody Battle

It’s a good thing Scarlett Johansson is dating an attorney, because she is definitely going to need one. According to an insider, the actress’ ex Romain Dauriac may use her active love life against her in a contentious custody battle over their daughter, Rose, 2.

“Romain plans to argue that Scarlett is too busy to offer Rose a stable home, since he’s the one who picks their daughter up, drops her off at school and tucks her into bed at night,” reveals the source. “Portraying Scarlett as a hard-partying, promiscuous workaholic could very well hurt her case for primary physical custody of Rose.”

Since splitting from the French journalist, the single mom, 32, has already been linked to lawyer Kevin Yorn and SNL star Colin Jost. “If Romain is trying to punish Scarlett for moving on,” adds a close pal. “Then maybe it’s time he did too.”