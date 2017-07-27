Meghan Markle Practices Yoga To Cope With Missing Boyfriend Prince Harry

Keep calm and say om! While pics of Prince Harry partying with a hot blonde should’ve landed him in hot water with Meghan Markle, sources say the actress, 35, found a way to sweep her suspicions under her yoga mat.

“Meghan knows there’s nothing going on, but it still stings to see Harry looking so happy without her,” says a source. “Long distance is hard, and the last thing she wants to do is act superclingy and drive him away.”

So she’s hired a private instructor who specializes in a special type of tantric yoga that uses stretches and mantras — “So glad you’re having a good time!” — to overcome jealousy while she shoots Suits in Toronto. “It may sound a bit odd, but Meghan has friends who swear by it,” adds the source. “She’ll try anything.”