Did Kris Jenner Get Butt Implants To Compete With Kim Kardashian?

DURING an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians three years ago, Kris Jenner made waves by posing for a steamy wet T-shirt photo shoot — leading daughter Kim Kardashian, whose life seems to center around flashing as much flesh as possible, to whine: “I think she is so funny and amazing. But my mom literally copies everything I do… I posted this swimsuit picture and then mom posted a swimsuit picture right afterwards. I mean, I get it, but come on!” Kim finished her rant by claiming she and her mother had “a weird competition thing.” And if new photos of Kris, 61, are any indication, that competition and her copycat tendencies are weirder than anyone could have imagined!

In April, Kim was pictured in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, wearing a barely-there bikini bottom that exposed her massive and strangely out-of-proportion backside — along with what appeared to be a number of irregularities and dimples, leading to speculation that she’d undergone a series of synthetic injections and fat transfers to make her more booty-ful. Now mom Kris is at the center of the same speculation after she was spotted in early July on vacation in Italy — sporting a backside that suddenly seemed to compete with the Roman Colosseum!

TWO TOO MUCH?

“It’s possible that Kris has undergone either a Brazilian butt lift [which uses unwanted fat from other parts of the body to enhance and reshape both buttocks] or placement of butt implants,” says Michigan-based plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn (who has not treated Kris).

But New Jersey–based plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back warns that Kris may have overdone her buns — and there could be problems down the road involving leakage and infection if she indeed had implants. “Implants this massive are subject to bacteria and potentially deadly infection,” reports Dr. Back (who also has not treated Kris). “It’s not uncommon for women her age to have some kind of butt enhancement. But it is rare for them to order up a pair of basketballs to stuff in their Spanx. These are almost cartoonish, and if they got infected, they’d have to be surgically removed to save her life.”

Noting that almost all of Kris’ daughters appear to have altered their derrieres, a Kardashian clan insider claims: “Kris is desperately trying to remain youthful and relevant. She doesn’t want to be overshadowed by her children — the stars she created — so she’s stealing a particularly large part of their act!”