Out Of Control! Justin Bieber HITS Photographer With His Truck

Things took a turn for the worse for Justin Bieber as was leaving church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old singer accidentally ran over a paparazzo’s leg as he sped out of the parking lot in his black SUV truck. Bieber quickly jumped out of his car and stayed with the man until paramedics arrived. According to police, the photographer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

