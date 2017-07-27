Henry Cavill Dating Sexy Stuntwoman Lucy Cork

Superman has found his real-life Lois Lane! Sources say Henry Cavill is dating sexy stuntwoman 25-year-old Lucy Cork after meeting on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in New Zealand.

“Henry is like a smitten schoolboy when he’s around Lucy and poured on the charm for months to win her over,” an insider reveals. “He’s usually cocky around girls but he clearly has a lot of respect for her!”

But Henry may want to hit the gym if he wants to keep up with his athletic new galpal, who’s worked on The Mummy and Assassin’s Creed. According to Lucy’s website, not only is she a competitive pole dancer, her skills include sword play, knife fighting, kickboxing and Muay Thai — just to name a few!

Let’s hope Henry really is a

man of steel…