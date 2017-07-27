The Shocking Truth Behind Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi's Divorce

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi thought her ex-husband Shalom Yeroushalmi was ready for a wife when they tied the knot just one month after getting engaged, but StarMagazine.com can exclusively reveal that he was looking for something much different!

Shahs Of Sunset co-star Mercedes Javid confessed to Star that the 33-year-old german businessman wed the reality star for a green card. “He was seeking and rushing a marriage for the wrong reasons,” she explained. “Not getting deported out of the country was a factor.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!