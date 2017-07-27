David Beckham Faces Backlash After Throwing Tea Party At Buckingham Palace For Daughter

Harper Beckham looked like a princess in her sparkly blue ball gown — and her 6th-birthday party was attended by one too. Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Eugenie hosted a private tea party at Buckingham Palace for David and Victoria’s little girl and a few of her pals, sparking major backlash before Harper could even blow out the candles!

“None of them has got a right to be there,” said former press secretary Dickie Arbiter. “Is it being opened up as a theme park? Why do the Beckhams get special treatment?” While a Buckingham Palace spokesperson quickly assured taxpayers that the royals would be the ones picking up the tab, as one civilian noted: “Oh, what money can buy you.” Sounds like this Spice Girl needs someone with a PR touch!