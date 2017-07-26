Watch Out, Scott! Is Bella Thorne Actually A Spy For The Kardashian Sisters?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It isn’t love or even lust that’s keeping Bella Thorne hanging around Scott Disick — it’s espionage!

“Bella has been ratting out Scott to Kourtney Kardashian,” dishes a mutual pal. “She tells Kourtney all the dirty things Scott is doing, and in return, the Kardashians have promised to help boost Bella’s career.”

But the source says the naive 19-year-old may be getting double-crossed.

“That family looks out for itself and no one else,” snipes the source. “Bella’s always been obsessed with the Kardashians and thinks they’ll take her under their wing — but the minute Scott drops her, they will too.”