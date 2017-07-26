Olivia Munn Desperate To Get Ex Aaron Rodgers' Attention

Revenge is a dish best served on social media. Just ask Olivia Munn, whose recent birthday trip to Turks and Caicos turned into a sexy photo shoot designed to catch the eye of her former flame Aaron Rodgers.

“All she cared about was having friends take sexy Instagram shots of her to remind Aaron what he’s lost,” snitched a pal close to the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who was dumped by the NFL star in April after three years. “This was a trip of a lifetime with her friends, but her sole focus was Aaron.”

But while Olivia looked sizzling as she rang in 37, the Greenbay Packers QB didn’t take the bait.

“So far, she hasn’t been getting much of a reaction from Aaron, but Olivia isn’t giving up,” adds the bestie. “She just doesn’t see herself with anyone other than Aaron and is determined to make him crawl back.”