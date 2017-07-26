Why Nicole May Not Want Keith Urban To Return To 'American Idol'

Kidman out! As Keith Urban teases a “possible” return to American Idol next year, Nicole Kidman is already dreading the cross-country commute from Nashville to L.A., to spend time with her husband, 49, while he films the competition.

“Keith and Nicole spent the past five years flying back and forth, and she isn’t sure she can do it again,” says a source close to the couple, who have never gone more than five days apart. “But when she suggested moving to L.A. permanently, he was dead set against it.”

While Nicole, 50, has lived most of her life in the public eye, Keith is determined to raise their daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith, 6, out of the spotlight. “He is so grateful for his normal upbringing,” explains the source. “And he wants to try and give his girls a shot at one as well.”