New Parents George & Amal Clooney Spotted Out After Welcoming Twins

Table for two, please! Proud new parents George and Amal Clooney finally got a chance to catch their breath, after welcoming twins Alexander and Ella last month, with a celebratory dinner among friends at il Gatto Nero in Northern Italy on July 11.

“The entire restaurant applauded when they walked in,” an eyewitness tells Star. “No one would have guessed George and Amal had been dealing with sleepless nights and midnight feedings. They both looked relaxed and refreshed — parenthood really must suit them.”

In the past, George, 56, and the human rights attorney, 39, would have stuck around for dessert, but the couple left after two hours to get home to their little ones. “George has been very hands‑on with the twins,” adds a source. “Even if he always needs to ‘take a call’ whenever there’s a dirty diaper in need of changing!”