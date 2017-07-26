Jesse Williams Caught With Minka Kelly On Movie Date!

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly tried to go unnoticed at a late-night showing of The Beguiled in West Hollywood on July 11 — and for good reason. The Grey’s Anatomy stud, 35, had just denied reports that he left his wife of nearly five years, real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, for the Friday Night Lights star!

Jesse and Minka, 37, first sparked rumors back in January while they shot a video game together in Paris, a claim the actor recently addressed in Jay-Z’s new video, “Footnotes for 4:44.” “All of a sudden motherf***ers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw away a 13-year relationship,” ranted the actor, “because a girl I work with is cute.”

Well… “Jesse swore nothing happened until last month,” says a pal. “He and Minka are taking it slow, but they’re very into each other.”