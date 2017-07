Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie can’t catch a break.

In addition to hypertension, the actress revealed she has also developed Bell’s Palsy. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” Jolie said in interview with Vanity Fair, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”

Bell’s Palsy is described as a sudden weakness in the muscle on one side of a person’s face causing it to droop.

