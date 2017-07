Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jersey Shore star Pauly D and his girlfriend Aubrey O’day are over!

Our friends at RadarOnline.com can confirm the DJ called it quits with the singer after dating for two years and talking publicly about marriage.

