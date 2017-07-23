Is Tara Reid Literally Starving For Fame?

Actress Tara Reid was spotted looking thinner than ever at the Hard Rock Hotel this weekend at Comic Con International in San Diego, California. The Sharknado 5 Global Swarming star has long been the subject of criticism regarding her weight. Knowing that her tiny frame earns her a significant amount of publicity, is it possible that the 41-year-old is starving herself to maintain her fame?

There is no question that Tara’s appearance has changed dramatically over the years. Her body is practically unrecognizable compared to her American Pie days. Still, Tara insists she’s eating and she’s healthy. “I’m just a small-boned girl. I eat, I eat, I eat,” she explained to LifeandStyleMag.com. “Some people eat too much, [and] you yell at them that they’re fat. You want to get mad at me because I’m skinny? Great, get mad at me. I am what I am.”

In an interview with People.com Tara revealed her height and weight and defended her unusual methods of maintaining her figure, “I’m 5’5″ and 105 lbs. I’m not too skinny. I’m not too fat. I’m always dieting. I fluctuate, like, 7 lbs. all the time. But I’d rather eat what I want and then have to be very good for a couple of weeks. That way you don’t really miss anything. It’s a seesaw.”

According to an article published by FitnessMagazine.com, the healthy weight range for even a small-framed woman of Tara’s height is 114 – 123 lbs. By those standards, Tara is clearly underweight. Do you think Tara is too thin? Tell us what you think in the comment section.