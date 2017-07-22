'Home' Alone Dad John Heard Dead At 72

Home Alone dad John Heard, 72, died Friday in a Palo Alto, California hotel. As reported by TMZ.com, the actor was found by the hotel’s maid service. Local police responded to the medical emergency call and pronounced the star dead at the scene. John’s death was later confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office.

While the coroner has yet to determine an official cause of death, foul play is reportedly not suspected. According to a representative the actor had undergone back surgery at the Stanford Medical Center Wednesday and was recovering at the hotel in Palo Alto when he passed away.

John was best known for playing Peter McCallister, the dad in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The actor also starred in many other films over the course of his career, many of them huge hits including Big, The Pelican Brief, Awakenings, and Beaches. He also appeared in television series like NCIS Los Angeles, Mistresses, and Modern Family. He was nominated for an Emmy award in 1999 for playing Vin Makazian in The Sopranos.

John had a son, John Matthew Heard III (“Jack”) with ex-girlfriend Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship. He was arrested on third-degree assault charges for allegedly slapping the actress in 1991. He was found guilty in 1997 for trespassing at her home, but was acquitted on charges of trespassing at their son’s school. John also had two children, Max Heard and Annika Heard, with ex-wife Sharon Heard. Other ex-wives include Lana Pritchard and actress Margot Kidder, to whom he was married for just six days.