Ariana Grande Confirms World Tour Suspended After Manchester Terror Attack

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ariana Grande‘s management team has confirmed the singer has suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour until June 5. On Monday night, outside of Manchester Arena, a bomb went off killing 22 people and injuring 60 more right after her concert ended.

The singer has returned home to Boca Raton, Florida to be with her family. She tweeted on the night of the attack, “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”