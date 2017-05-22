Kim Kardashian Ditches The Minis For An Ankle-Length Dress

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any chances revealing too much of her backside again!

The 36-year-old reality star was seen leaving the set of Watch What Happens Live on May 21, where she was wearing a long black maxi dress — possibly to continue hiding her butt.

The show, which has currently relocated to Los Angeles for a star-studded week of appearances, had Kim do her taping last night. The episode isn’t expected to air until next weekend.

But as Star readers know, Kim has had a rocky start to her summer after bikini photos were leaked that showed what the star really looks like without photoshop. Her fans were so upset, she lost over 100,000 followers when many realized she’d been covering up her shocking amounts of cellulite on her butt and legs before posting selfies.

