Alex Rodriguez Visits JLo On The Set Of ‘Shades Of Blue’

Did Alex Rodriguez, 41, cross a line when he showed up Friday on the set of Jennifer Lopez’s show Shades of Blue? How much is too much for the couple now officially known as J-Rod?

JLo, 41, doesn’t seem to think there is such a thing as too much when it comes to her hot new boyfriend. Good thing, since the former MLB player was on hand for the midnight shoot of her NBC crime drama.

Both stars shared the experience on Instagram with A-Rod posting a live video and shared a photo captioned, “In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl.”

Jen also took to social media, posting her own black and white photo from the New York set with the caption, “My Life… Friday night filming #harleeboss #harleesantos #shadesofblue.”

The superstar pair made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala earlier this month. They have reportedly been dating for a couple of months now, and it may be getting serious. They even celebrated Easter together as one big family with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 9 and ARod’s girls Ella,9, and Natasha, 12.

The actress and singer is hard at work on a collaboration with her ex Marc Anthony on a Spanish language album in addition to her role as Harlee Santos on Shades of Blue.