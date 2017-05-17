Parents Arrested For Letting Rats Feast On Their Baby's Face!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arkansa parents were arrested on Sunday after their 15-day-old baby was found with over 100 rat bites.

According to People Magazine, the parents of the baby Charles Elliot, 18, and Erica Shryock, 19, were charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

In a statement released by officials, doctors counted at least 100 bites on the 5-pound infant’s body – with one so severe the baby’s skull was visible through a wound on the forehead.

The mother allegedly told police she was woken up by the baby’s crying at 5:30am on Sunday and found her covered in blood.

Both parents reportedly acknowledged knowing about the rat infestation but did nothing to address the problem.

According to the statement, the parents delayed seeking medical help for the baby, fearing the child would be taken away.