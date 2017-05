Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lisa Vanderpump‘s Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca was evacuated on May 15 after a fire scare.

The reality TV star revealed the eatery filled with smoke due to a malfunctioning pizza oven. According to reports, Lisa was not on the scene, but her husband Ken rushed over after finding out the news. However, Vanderpump assured fans “that all is well now” on Twitter.

