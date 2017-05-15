Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell CONFIRM It's Over

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Bachelor couple bites the dust! Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have officially split.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the Bachelor couple told People Magazine. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Higgins proposed to Bushnell during the Bachelor season finale in 2016 after telling both Lauren and runner up JoJo Fletcher that he loved them.

