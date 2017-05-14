Miley Cyrus Debuts Total Makeover At Wango Tango

Miley Cyrus has come a long way from her foam finger twerkfest of a performance with bad boy Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs. When she took to the stage Saturday to make her live performance comeback at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango, Miley debuted a completely different vibe. The singer appeared among pastel balloons wearing a white tank top and cut off shorts. She wore her long hair hair styled in loose waves. The overall effect was a softer, calmer Miley.

The transformation didn’t stop with her appearance. When the Malibu singer addressed the audience at the music festival she sounded downright sweet, saying, “I just want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart because I really do feel like this is a dream come true, being able to sing this song ‘Malibu’ for all of you all, right here, right now, and I so look forward to continuing to release music that hopefully makes you all smile and dance and be happy and be full of peace and love.”

Miley and sister Noah Cyrus, who also was performing, brought their mom, Tish Cyrus to present her with a birthday cake. Miley continued the family theme by sharing with concertgoers how her “Aunt Dolly” had taught her about making music. She was of course, referring to country music icon Dolly Parton, who is not only a close family friend, but also Miley’s godmother. Miley then paid tribute to her mentor by singing a cover of Dolly’s classic hit, Jolene.

Of Miley’s upcoming sixth studio album her actor/singer father Billy Ray Cyrus told Billboard, that in addition to reuniting with on-again-of-again fiancé actor Liam Hemsworth, his superstar daughter is, “leaning in to her roots more than I’ve ever heard.” Fans apparently love the made over Miley. The lead single off her upcoming sixth studio album, Malibu, is blowing up the charts.