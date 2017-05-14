Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Adorable Baby Gender Reveal

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are reality show pros. The two made names for themselves as the villains on the mid-2000s show The Hills. They married in 2009 in a televised ceremony that left many asking whether their romance was real, or just made for reality television. The rumor stuck when the couple appeared on reality show after reality show including I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Wife Swap and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. It seemed to many that they weren’t so much desperately in love, as they were desperate to maintain some level of celebrity.

Flash forward to 2017 and the couple otherwise known as “Speidi” is still going strong. Last month they announced to US Weekly that they are expecting their first child together this fall. They happy couple graced the magazine’s April 24, 2017 cover, dressed alike in all white and making a heart with their hands over Heidi’s growing bump.

Just days ago Heidi and Spencer had a party to reveal the gender of their baby and it is…drumroll please…a boy! And it’s a good thing too, because when the couple was asked to speculate on whether they thought they were having a girl or boy, Spencer was quick to reply, “I’m hoping for a boy. I’ve always wanted a boy first.” Looks like the reality show villain turned doting husband and dad-to-be is getting exactly what he wished for.