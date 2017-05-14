New ‘Idol’ Producers Reportedly Beg Katy Perry To Judge

Producers of ABC’s revamped version of American Idol are reportedly in negotiations with Katy Perry to fill the first judge’s chair. While it was previously believed that season one’s winner, Kelly Clarkson, would fill that spot, it’s now up for grabs. It’s been announced she’s slated to be a coach on season 14 of NBC’s The Voice along with fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson.

This was a major loss for the revamped show’s producers who are looking for a big name to head up the judge’s table. Landing Katy Perry would be a major coup for ABC, and TMZ.com is reporting that they are in fact negotiating with the I Kissed A Girl singer. Word has it that Katy is very interested, and willing to arrange her tour schedule around the show’s taping.

So what’s the hold up? It all comes down to money, more specifically how much of it American Idol is ready to shell out to get such a big name. It was apparently a clash over salary demands that led to Kelly Clarkson abandoning the project and moving to what no doubt will be the rebooted show’s biggest competitor, The Voice.

Idol producers also need to find a host. Ryan Seacrest told Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa, “I don’t know if I can host it.” He went on to say that after the series ended on Fox he hoped the talent competition would return somewhere, sometime, but with his current workload he isn’t sure he’s able to resume his hosting role. Ryan was just announced as Michael Strahan’s replacement as permanent cohost of Live on May 1, 2017.

If Ryan is unable to pull off double hosting duties, producers will need to nail down his replacement soon, as well as finalize decisions about who will sit at the judges’ table. The reboot is reportedly scheduled to begin airing in March.