‘Out Of Control’ Miley Cyrus Had Dad Billy Ray Begging Her To Go To Rehab

A new series is set to expose just how far Miley Cyrus had fallen from her wholesome Hannah Montana roots — and the shocking way her family found out with one photo inside her home.

“The picture in the pages of the Enquirer served as a start and a distinct warning to those around Miley Cyrus that she seemingly hit rock bottom,” said Dylan Howard, editor in chief of the National Enquirer.

The intimate snapshot, taken by a worried friend, showed Cyrus working on her music late one night at home, surrounded by what appeared to be marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The photo was the latest warning sign — on top of her x-rated videos and her ever-changing sexual identity claims — that sent her loved ones into a panic about the former Disney star.

According to what insiders said, her father Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton were already planning an intervention.

“Billy Ray and Dolly were desperate to get her to seek help, to go to rehab and clean up her act,” noted James Robertson, associate editor of the National Enquirer.

But will Miley crash and burn like so many other child stars before her, or has she found herself despite the harsh spotlight?

National Enquirer Investigates: Miley Cyrus airs Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm ET/PT on Reelz.

