Julia Roberts, Danny Moder Embrace Outside Urgent Care

Julia Roberts, 49, and husband Danny Moder, 48, were spotted cuddled up outside an urgent care facility on Saturday. There has been no word yet as to why they were there or who (if anyone) was seeking medical treatment. Both Julia and Danny appeared to be healthy and happy, smiling for the cameras, and looking very much in love.

This is the first time the two were photographed together in quite a while. In fact the Erin Brockovich star and her cinematographer hubby have been plagued by divorce rumors in the past. The state of their marriage has been widely reported on in the media, with the general consensus being that the pair was heading for divorce court.

The couple has been the subject of all sorts of speculation including cheating scandals, secret separations, and allegations that they were only still together because Julia wanted to avoid scandalous publicity and to preserve her vast $250 million dollar fortune.

From the looks of things, perhaps the rumors are just that—rumors. It appears for now, at least in photos, that the romance isn’t on the rocks after all. The Pretty Woman actress and her non-celebrity mate married in 2002 and are the parents of three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (Finn), 12, and Henry, 9.