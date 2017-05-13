Zac Efron Turns Up The Heat In Miami

Zac Efron, 29, took a break on Friday from promoting his upcoming action comedy Baywatch to relax poolside in Miami, Florida. The actor flaunted his flawless physique in graphic bathing trunks, dark fitted tee, white sneakers, and dark shades. He was spotted hanging out with costar Alexandra Daddario, 31, and other friends.

There have been plenty of romance rumors swirling around the costars lately. The pair looked to be very close while lounging by the pool at their Miami hotel, and Zac apparently took to social media to gush over Alexandra’s eyes. The movie, a remake of the hit television show, is slated for theatrical release on May 25, 2017.

It has been reported by OKMagazine.com that the film version contains nude scenes so raunchy that it could possibly face being banned by countries like China and Japan. Zac is allegedly freaking out about it and worrying about the impact it will have on his bankability as a star if the film flops. Producer and costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may edit the film in order to appease the more conservative markets and protect box office earnings.