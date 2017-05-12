Sick & Twisted: Playmate Killer's Deadly Deeds Uncovered

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New details on the Playmate Killer have been revealed in Murder Made Me Famous, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paul Snider, was the ex-husband of Playboy Model Dorothy Stratten. Snider was one of the creators of Chippendales, the male strip club chain, but he is most remembered as Stratten’s killer.

Their marriage lasted barely a year. When Stratten developed a romantic relationship with film director Peter Bogdanovich, Snider’s jealousy led to murder-suicide.

PHOTOS: Fantasy Comes To Life! Hef Celebrates Midsummer Night’s Dream With Playmates

Police believe he raped Stratten and sexually abused her corpse as his last twisted obsession with the 1980 Playmate of the Year.

The show features interviews with cast and producers of Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story and Eric Roberts who played Paul Snider in Star 80.

Murder Made Me Famous: The “Playmate Killer,” Saturday, May 13, 8 ET/PT

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.