Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbers Were Scared Off By West ... At First!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a sneak peek for Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West calls momager Kris Jenner to vent about her long day in court over her Paris robbery case.

But what is most shocking of all is when the 36-year-old reality TV star explained that this wasn’t the robbers first attempt. They actually planned to rob Kim during a previous trip to Paris but they aborted their plans upon realizing Kanye was with her.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!