The hunt for a naked man humping a dead shark continues after several suspects have denied their involvement.

The founder of Jimmy John’s, Jimmy John Liautaud, has had a history of posing with dead animals – specially, elephants, rhinos, and bears – making him a top person of interest.

However, in a statement issued to Deadspin, the owner of the sandwich chain’s spokesperson insists it is absolutely not him.

Do you think the man in the photo looks like Jimmy John? Sounds off in the comments!