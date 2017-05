Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before Aaron Hernandez took his life in his prison cell, shocking surveillance footage show inmates going wild during a riot in January.

Prisoners are seen trashing objects, including sprinklers and a computer, and making weapons by ripping off table legs in a housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

