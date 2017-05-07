Ben Affleck Pulls Dad Duty Amid Divorce Drama

Ben Affleck, 44, is moving forward with divorce from his wife of 10 years, actress Jennifer Garner, 44, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a dedicated dad. The actor spiffed up just days after moving out of the guesthouse of the family’s home, and escorted middle child, Seraphina Affleck, 8, to her first school dance.

The actor, who recently completed a stint in rehab for reported alcohol addiction, looked healthy and handsome in a gray suit and tie and lavender button down shirt that matched his darling daughter’s lavender dress. The two looked happy and close, holding hands and sporting matching corsage and boutonniere.

The daddy date comes just days after rumors that the actor has been given a stern warning from wife Jennifer, to lay off the sauce or else risk never seeing the couple’s three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 again. It seems Ben has taken Jennifer’s alleged threat seriously and is looking much more pulled together than he did less than a week ago when he appeared scruffy and bloated at the family’s church.

The couple announced their separation in June 2015, but didn’t officially file for divorce until April 13, 2017. It seemed the pair was trying to work things out and for a while, it looked like reconciliation was promising. But just weeks after citing irreconcilable differences a moving truck cleared out the last of the Good Will Hunting star’s belongings from the family estate. Jennifer and the kids will remain in the marital home and Ben will be living elsewhere.

According to divorce papers Jen and Ben are acting as their own attorneys. They are attempting to handle their impending divorce amicably and with the best interest of their children in mind. Co-parenting is the priority. The father-daughter dance photos speak to the fact that while Ben sometimes shows signs the stress of the demise of his marriage is taking a toll; he cleans himself up when it counts.