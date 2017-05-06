Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's First Public Event Together

Actress Meghan Markle, 35, was on hand to support her boyfriend Prince Harry, 32, at the Audi Polo challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England on Saturday. The royal and his older brother Prince William, 35, have been playing in charity polo matches since 2007.

According to tweets by Kensington Palace the brothers have raised over £10 million to date and will play in polo matches throughout the summer to continue fundraising. This year Harry participated in games to benefit his charities, Sentebale and WellChild.

Meghan looked beautiful in a navy blue dress by designer Antonio Beradi, a white Aritzia blazer, and dark sunglasses. The Suits star cheered proudly as Harry played. This marks the couple’s first appearance together at a public event. They are rumored to be attending portions of Pippa Middleton’s wedding celebration later this month.

Kate Middleton’s little sis will be marrying James Matthews, a financier, on May 20. Protocol doesn’t allow for Harry and Meghan to attend the ceremony together since they aren’t engaged or married, but it is expected that Meghan will be Harry’s date at the less formal party after the ceremony.

Also in attendance at Saturday’s polo match was Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, 35. Eddie has come to games in the past to support his former Eton College classmate and Harry’s brother, Prince William. Eddie looked cool and casual in a gray double-breasted blazer over a white collared shirt and dark tie.

Another familiar face in the crowd was actor Matt Smith, who plays Prince Phillip, Harry and William’s grandfather, in the Netflix drama The Crown.