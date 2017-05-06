Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Reunite At Charity Event

Kris Jenner, 61, and Corey Gamble, 33, reunited on the red carpet at the Race to Erase MS charity gala on May 5. This was the first time the couple was seen together since their break up two months ago.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, Kris did not take the break up well at all even though she was the one who ended the relationship, which began in 2014 after Kris divorced Caitlyn Jenner (who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time).

After Kris and Corey started dating the couple was practically inseparable. The two took romantic vacations together and shared holidays –until Keeping Up With The Kardashians ratings landed in the dumps. Kris apparently broke up with Corey to focus on her reality show.

Her kids have reportedly tried to get their mom to fall for someone closer to her age, but it seems that Kris is content being a cougar for now. She and Corey were piling on the PDA at the charity event, flaunting their chemistry for the cameras. Corey couldn’t keep his hands off of Kris!

Is the pair reconnecting for good? Do you think their age difference spells doom for the couple’s recently rekindled romance? Let us know what you think in the comments section.