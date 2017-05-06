Kourtney Kardashian’s See Through Cinco De Mayo Look 

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted leaving Casa De Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks yesterday wearing an extremely sheer white top, satin track pants, and strappy sandals. She was joined by sisters, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloe Kardashian, mom, Kris Jenner, and long time family friend Jonathan Cheban. The group was filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The family fiesta took place just after Kim announced the launch of her new children’s clothing line with husband Kanye West, TheKidsSupply. The super trendy brand was inspired by none other than daughter, North West. Kim took to Instagram to reveal the new project, sharing a photo of North wearing in a jacket and dress from TheKidsSupply collection.

Earlier the same day Kanye deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying that he is going to focus instead on spending more time with his family. The mysterious deactivation came just after he skipped out on the Met Gala. The rapper was also absent from the gathering at Casa De Vega.