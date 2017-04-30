Mel B's Ex Accused Of 'Falsifying' Audiotape

It seems Mel B’s ex, Stephen Belafonte, 41, can’t stay out of the hot seat. The latest drama brewing involves his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Nicole Contreras, who has slammed the producer alleging he falsified an audiotape TMZ obtained.

The tape is of a telephone conversation allegedly recorded on March 20, the same day Mel B filed for divorce. During the exchange a woman’s voice threatens that she is going to “bury” the producer, saying, “I’m gonna take you down,” and demanding first $500,000 and later upping the amount to 1 million.

The voice, which Stephen Belafonte is reportedly claiming to be Nicole’s, goes on to say, “I want a million bucks in my account in two days otherwise you’re f*#ked, it’s your choice. I swear to God I’m gonna talk so much sh*t about you, you have no idea, it’s your choice. And it’s gonna be really, really bad.”

The woman on the tape alleges that Mel B’s representatives asked her to take her story to the press. Nicole, a high-end Los Angeles real estate agent, swears that the voice on the audiotape is not hers, telling TMZ, “This audio is clearly not me. Stephen is falsifying stories because I have told the press the truth.” Nicole has one daughter with Stephen, Giselle, 12.

Earlier this month Nicole revealed she regretted not warning Mel B about Stephen, claiming she had suffered abuse by him during their relationship. The LAPD is investigating the audiotape and a report was filed on Thursday. This is just the latest related development in the ugly divorce and custody battle between Stephen and Mel B, who obtained a restraining order based on her accusations of abuse.