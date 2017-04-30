Plastic Surgery Doc Slams Kim K’s Butt, 'Too Big'

Dr. Aardon Rollins, Kim Kardashian West’s rumored plastic surgery doctor has been reportedly talking smack about the reality star’s biggest asset. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, has always denied undergoing the Brazilian butt lift procedure, Mail Online reported that the doctor people believe to have worked on Kim’s most famous body part is warning people to, “Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger. If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s.”

Dr. Rollins, who practices at the Elite Body Sculpture Clinic in Beverly Hills, has reportedly also made some crude remarks revealing that patients now specifically request Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner’s butt, stating that hers is younger and firmer. Kim has had two children and the plastic surgeon compares the weight gain and loss to blowing up and letting the air out of a balloon, resulting in ripples. He explains that there is absolutely nothing that Kim can do–short of getting out the airbrush!

This is hardly the first time the reality star has been accused of photo shopping her butt. In fact, the star reportedly lost about 100,000 followers on Instagram, after the star posted revealing pics last week of her walking on the beach with big sis Kourtney Kardashian and friend Jen Adkin in Mexico. Kim’s cute bikini revealed her cellulite-riddled rear. Former followers were outraged, not for the cellulite photos, but for all the photos that came before that they now know were airbrushed.

It seems the KUWTK queen and business mogul can’t win. Either she airbrushes her butt to perfection and people cry fake, or she doesn’t and doctors diss her.