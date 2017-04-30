Kelly Clarkson Can't Hide Weight Gain

Kelly Clarkson, 35, was spotted all covered up on Sunday at Hapuna beach in Hawaii. If she was attempting to camouflage her weight gain, it didn’t work. The American Idol alum’s struggle with her weight has been well documented for years.

Looks like the pounds have piling on ever since her second child was born. She opted for a black tee shirt and shorts, perhaps to avoid being photographed in a bathing suit. The singer is currently on a family vacay with her kids River Rose Blackstock, 2, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 1. Hubby Brandon Blackstock, a pilot and tour manager, is the stepson of country superstar, Reba McEntire. Brandon also has two children from a previous marriage.

Kelly’s appearance has drastically changed since she was crowned the first winner of American Idol in 2002. She has gone from flaunting enviable abs on in the sand with Idol runner-up, Justin Guarini, in the kitchy flick From Justin to Kelly, to her current ultra conservative beach look. She was photographed carrying sand toys and 1-year-old Remington and that may be the only workout she’s making time for right now. From the looks of things she is content to focus on the babies instead of on losing the baby weight.

The Piece By Piece songstress has a sense of humor about her extreme yo-yoing. As she explained to Ellen DeGeneres in a 2016 interview, sometimes she’s careful about what she eats, and sometimes she’d rather have wine. As for the public’s very critical interest in her weight she said it isn’t new saying, “Welcome to the last 13 years.” Nobody ever said the star wasn’t relatable.