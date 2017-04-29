Shannen Doherty Emerges After Remission Reveal

Shannen Doherty, 46, was spotted out shopping with her mom Rosa Elizabeth at Vintage Market. This was the star’s first outing since announcing on Instagram that her breast cancer is officially in remission.

On Friday Shannen took to the social media site to share the good news with her 900,000 followers, posting a photo of herself dressed down in a black tank, pants, baseball cap and gray sneakers. The shot was accompanied by a lengthy and cautiously hopeful caption that read, “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now… remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed star has been bravely fighting for her life after being diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2015. The disease spread to her lymph nodes in 2016 and in May of that same year she had a mastectomy. She then underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Shannen first went public with her battle after legal documents uncovered by TMZ revealed she was suing her former manager for allegedly failing to pay her medical insurance premium, leaving her uninsured during 2014. She did not receive medical treatment while she was without insurance, and according to the lawsuit, “her cancer had spread during 2014 (when she was uninsured).”

On an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in 2016 an emotional Shannen explained that she didn’t seek treatment after finding a lump in her breast because she didn’t have health insurance saying, “You have no idea what that extra time might have afforded you,” she said. “Mine, for instance, spread to a lymph node or two. It might not have spread. …The most important thing is catching it as early as humanly possible.”

Throughout her cancer journey the actress has bravely shared her experiences on social media, documenting her workouts, thoughts, chemotherapy treatments, and many touching moments with family and friends.