Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

Amanda Bynes resurfaced on social media on Sunday, April 23.

The 31-year-old actress posted a photo of her and a friend next to a giant bouquet of flowers. “Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!” Bynes captioned the photo.

As Star reported, the troubled actress has been MIA in recent months after being placed in psychiatric care following a public meltdown.