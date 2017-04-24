Khloe Kardashian Ready To Wed Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is so head over heels for her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers pro-basketball star Tristan Thompson, that she dropped a not-very-subtle hint to her lover in a high-profile magazine interview: Propose already!

“[I’ve] never been in this type of love,” Khloé, 32, gushed to England’s ES Magazine, adding that as soon as they met on a blind date in August,” we both felt this strong energy. I was like, ‘Oh, this is such a nice, normal man’ — the normalcy is what I was craving.” And as to the all-important question of whether she’d accept an offer of marriage from her 26-year-old ballin’ beau, Khloé stated unequivocally: “Yes I would!”

She breathlessly added: “I’m a ­Christian; he’s a believer in God and that’s important to me. Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life.” Given that last ­statement, says a source, “Hearing any Kardashian discuss morals and ethics is jarring, to say the least. And the fact that Tristan’s previous girlfriend was six months pregnant with their child [model Jordan Craig gave birth to their son in December] when he began dating Khloé is certainly interesting.”

Should Tristan pop the question, Khloé also made it known what their next step would be. “I would love to have a ­family,” she admitted, unsurprisingly. “We’ve talked about it… I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

