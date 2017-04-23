See Kylie Run! Fur-Loving Reality Star Flees Protestors

Kylie Jenner fled the scene when confronted by protestors at a fashion show at the Las Vegas Sugar Factory American Brasserie Saturday night. The reality star was all smiles when she arrived at the event. Kylie hit the red carpet in a super sexy, barely there, body-con mini dress. Shortly after that however, things turned ugly when a crowd of animal rights activists gathered outside the venue and began chanting, “blood on your hands”.

That was enough to scare off the make up maven. She cut her appearance short and ditched the rest of the evening. While Kylie was not wearing any fur last night, she has been seen in what appeared to be fur, but may have actually been faux fur, in the past. Either way, protestors were not about to let the 19-year-old off the hook. They were out in force to send the KUWTK star a message.

Judging from her super tight, super short, and super sexy dress it appears Kylie was hoping to send a message of her own to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga, 27–the message being that she’s over him. The pair reportedly split yet again two weeks ago. Rumor has it Kylie’s already moved on with rapper and producer Travis Scott, 24 with whom she was caught getting pretty cozy at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California on Friday. The couple were caught on film holding hands and some onlookers reported they were even “making out” at the John Mayer concert. This came after a run in with Kylie’s ex Tyga that witnesses reportedly described as awkward and sad.