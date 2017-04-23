Prince Jackson: Slimmed Down And All Grown Up

Prince Jackson, son of the late Michael Jackson, revealed his dramatic weight loss when he stepped out in Calabasas on Saturday. The 20-year-old was picking up a sushi lunch, presumably to share with his younger brother Blanket Jackson, 15, who still resides in Calabasas. Prince has since moved out of the home and is apparently rarely seen in the neighborhood.

When asked how he is doing, Prince reportedly smiled and replied, “I’m just trying to get by.” From the looks of things he’s doing better than that. Prince has not only noticeably slimmed down, he looks much more grown up, and is sporting some fresh ink. He has a new tattoo on the back of his right calf. It appears to be a tribute to his famous father and features an image of Michael Jackson wearing his signature black and red, and sporting angel wings.

So what does the King of Pop’s son eat in order to drop those pounds so quickly? According to the receipt on his take out box, Prince ordered a Nowaza To Go and a Trust Me To Go from the popular Calabasas restaurant, Sugar Fish. The lunch cost a total of $71.