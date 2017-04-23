Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry Spotted At Same Party

Orlando Bloom, 40, was spotted leaving jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer’s 40th birthday bash in West Hollywood. Surprise, surprise, Orlando’s hot ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry, 32 was also in attendance! While the pair was seen together inside the event, they did not leave together. So the question remains: Is there reconciliation in the works?

Orlando and Katy’s current relationship status may be uncertain, but the Fireworks singer’s new look is definitely not. Katy was sporting a brand new edgy cropped platinum blonde hairstyle, red-framed glasses, and a black leather jacket. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the pop star dated for almost a year, providing the press with tons of adorable photo ops.

Unfortunately, the passion burned out and the couple parted ways. A spokesperson for the former super couple reported the split to US Weekly, stating, “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

The hunky heartthrob stayed on the high road post-split telling Elle UK, “We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

So, could the couple be getting back together? While anything is possible, it’s likely the two just happened to be attending the same birthday party. Only time will tell.