Will Mel B Survive Her Legal Nightmare?

Looks like the stress of Mel B‘s ongoing legal drama is starting to really take its toll on the singer. Mel B was spotted out to lunch at Nobu in Malibu with her daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte, 5, dressed in an all-white ensemble. She was reportedly looking very tired and thin following shocking new allegations launched by her former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, 25. According to Lorraine, who is reportedly suing The X Factor UK judge for defamation, Mel B, 41, falsely accused her of being a home wrecker and prostitute.

The nanny has now come forward with some serious accusations of her own, including that Mel B not only knew about her 7-year affair with the singer’s husband Stephen Belafonte, 41, she was a willing participant in three-way sex that Mel herself filmed. The former Spice Girl reportedly obtained a search warrant for a storage facility on the premise that the nanny may be hiding sex tapes there, but according to the Lorraine, no such footage is in her possession.

Lorraine also says that she confided in Mel that the pregnancy was a result of a one-night-stand with a West Hollywood man, and not from her affair with Stephen as the singer is now alleging. She also claims Mel helped arrange an abortion.

On April 7 a judge granted Mel B a temporary restraining order against her ex based on her claims of abuse. Stephen has strongly denied all allegations. The couple is reportedly waging war over Mel’s money and is also embroiled in a nasty custody battle over their daughter.

The stress of the divorce drama and custody dispute seemed to already be pushing the singer to her limits. Is the nanny’s defamation suit the last straw? It’s possible that Mel B may suffer a break down under the tremendous pressure of her legal battles, especially since they are being publicly played out in the media.