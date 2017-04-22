Mel B’s Nanny Sues For Defamation

Former Spice Girl Mel B, 41 has some explaining to do. At least according to her nanny Lorraine Gilles, 25, who has filed a lawsuit against the singer for defamation stating that Mel B wrongly portrayed her as a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist, maliciously describing Gilles as being impudent, unscrupulous, and exploitive.”

Now the nanny is making some pretty serious accusations herself, claiming that Mel B not only knew about her sexual relationship with the singer’s husband Stephen Belafonte, 41, she was a willing participant in it. According to Lorraine, shortly after she began working with the family, The X Factor UK judge told the then 18-year-old that the couple had an open relationship, plied her with alcohol, and seduced her into a threesome and an ongoing affair that allegedly lasted for 7 years.

Mel B has accused the nanny of attempting to exploit her, threatening to release sex tapes that Lorraine claims Mel herself recorded. The nanny also alleges that not only did Mel film the escapades, she participated in the ménage a trois. As for the existence and location of the tapes, Lorainne says they are not in her personal possession.

The nanny goes on to say that Mel B’s claim that she became pregnant by Stephen and was pressured into an abortion is also false, stating, “at no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown’s knowledge or participation and at no point did Gilles and Belafonte represent to Brown that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte’s child.” Lorraine says she confided in Mel B that she was pregnant as a result of a one-night-stand with a man in West Hollywood and that Mel helped arrange the abortion.

On April 7 Mel was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex based on her accusations of abuse. Stephen continues to deny all allegations. The battle for custody of their daughter Madison, 5, rages on.