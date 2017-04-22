5 Biggest Revelations from Caitlyn Jenner Interview

On Saturday ABC aired Diane Sawyer’s highly anticipated second interview with Caitlyn Jenner. It’s been two years since their first conversation during which Bruce, as Caitlyn was referring to herself at that time, announced to the world, “For all intents and purposes, I am a woman.” In this follow up piece, appropriately titled Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn dropped some more very surprising bombshell revelations. Read on to learn our top five.

Caitlyn does not miss being Bruce. When asked if she did, she was quick to reply, “No, not at all. Not even close.” So it turns out all those rumors that Caitlyn regrets transitioning, were 100% false. She describes herself as peaceful and happy now and says that all of the confusion has left her. She revealed she, “never had a doubt that she did the right thing.”

She took the now famous jaw dropping cover of Vanity Fair for shock value. Caitlyn has no regrets about the very revealing first photo of her wearing a white bathing suit. The reality start explained to Diane, “From my standpoint I had suffered for 65 years. Okay? To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important. And the shock value. I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life. And that picture did it.”

Caitlyn wonders what people think when they look at her. In describing her peers’ reactions when they saw Caitlyn accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2015 Espy Awards, she revealed that she thought perhaps they viewed her as a “freak”. “Some guys accept it. Some can’t,” she said.

She admits that she was sometimes “tone deaf” on her show I Am Cait. There were moments on the show that Caitlin complained about paparazzi and seemed more concerned with clothes and make up than she was with the very real challenges the trans community faces. “On some subjects, I think I was insensitive, honestly, because I just didn’t know any better,” she told Diane.

Years before she made the decision to transition Caitlyn had put an instruction in her will that she wanted to be buried in a dress. Caitlyn told Diane that at the time she thought, “If I go, and when I’m buried, I want to be dressed as her. Because that’s the way I was going to heaven.”