Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancé May Sue Prison

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who never married fiancé Aaron Hernandez, 27, but took his last name, is reportedly looking into the possibility that negligence on the part of guards may have led to his tragic death on April 19 at the Souza-Baranowski correctional Center. The former NFL tight end was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd and had just days prior to his apparent suicide, been acquitted on 2012 double murder charges.

On Friday Shayanna’s attorney, George Leontire, requested an order requiring the Department of Correction to preserve evidence. Leontire noted alleged time lapses between checks of Hernandez’s cell, and stated that such conduct should be considered an “extraordinary violation” of department procedure. Judge Thomas McGuire reportedly granted the order.

Shayanna’s lawyer also stated in court that the family had concerns about the investigation into Hernandez’s death and that Jenkins-Hernandez could file a civil action against the state for the “negligent supervision or negligence” that may have resulted in the ex-New England Patriots player’s suicide by hanging.

The Boston Globe reported that in previous court papers the attorney expressed that a second, independent autopsy was conducted on Thursday and that the Hernandez family has plans to investigate the circumstances of his death. No results of this autopsy have been released.

Aaron Hernandez had one daughter, Avielle Hernandez, 4, with Shayanna, and his fiancé demonstrated her devotion to the athlete by bringing the little girl to court with her during Aaron’s second trial.

News of the potential civil case and apparent plans for an investigation came coincidently on the same day that Newsweek reporting that Aaron had a secret gay prison boyfriend and that he left a suicide note to this lover. However, the attorney for the family claims it was state officials who leaked the information about these apparent suicide notes and further explained, “We don’t know what those suicide notes say, if they are suicide notes.”